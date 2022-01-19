The Saint Devota celebrations will take place on Wednesday January 26, once again in an unusual context due to the health crisis.

It is one of the unmissable events at the start of each year in the Principality. However, the Sainte Devota celebrations will have something of a strange flavour this year again, as the Covid pandemic rages on.

On 26 January, the general public will be unable to access Place Sainte Dévote, nor attend the reception of the Relics, the Procession or the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in Sainte Dévote church. There will also be no fireworks and no looking for lucky nails from the boat.

A big screen with seating for 100

However, the public will be able to access a special area at the corner of boulevard Albert Ier and rue Princesse Antoinette, from 5:30 p.m. It will contain 100 seats from which to view the Saint Devota celebrations on a large screen. It will also be possible to see the traditional boat burning on the north side of the Quai Albert Ier.

In terms of traffic disruption, the swimming pool road will be closed between Avenue J.F. Kennedy and the Jules Soccal jetty from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Road traffic will be intermittent on Boulevard Albert Ier and Avenue d’Ostende between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Also the walkway from Sainte-Dévote valley towards the station will be closed from 5:30 p.m.