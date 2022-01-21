You have until 20 March, 2022 to send in your entry for the 2nd Environmental Photography Award, organized by the Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

As a nature lover, are you particularly proud of some of your photos? Don’t be shy! You can become a contestant in the 2nd edition of the Environmental Photography Award, run by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in partnership with Barclays Private Bank and SEK International University.

“Celebrate the beauty of nature”

“We are proud to launch this 2nd edition of the Environmental Photography Award. It is an opportunity for us to celebrate the beauty of nature, while casting a light on the environmental challenges we face.” declares Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and CEO of the Foundation.

The 1st Environmental Photography Award was organised in the spring of 2021, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. Of the 6,000 photos entered, three stood out for the judges: “Incredible Wildlife”, “Wildlife in Crisis” and “Reasons for Hope”.

How to enter? You have until March 20 to submit your photographs on the contest’s web page. In total, up to five shots can be entered for each of the categories in the competition: Polar Wonders, Beneath the Canopy, Life Under the Surface, Humanity versus Nature and Towards a Sustainable Future.