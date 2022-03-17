Following on from the new ambassadors from Australia, Hungary, the Arab Republic of Egypt and Ukraine, the Principality has just welcomed a further three diplomats.
On Tuesday, March 15, Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, welcomed three new official ambassadors to Monaco, who had presented their letters of credence to Prince Albert II:
- H.E. Ronald Flores Vega, who was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Costa Rica to Italy in 2018, after serving as Parliamentary Advisor to the Legislative Assembly from 2006 to 2010.
- H.E. Senate Barbara Masupha, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who held the position of Research, Policy Development and International Relations Consultant from 2014 to 2020.
- Ahmed Bahiya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, who has more than 30 years of experience in the fields of teaching, scientific research and senior administration in Mauritania and who held the position of Director of Cabinet to the President of the Republic of Mauritania from 2013 to 2019.