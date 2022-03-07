The Government of Monaco has announced a series of measures to ease restrictions, including an end to the wearing of masks in school from today and an imminent end to the health pass.

This was a keenly-anticipated measure in the Principality: since Monday, 7 March, pupils and teachers are no longer required to wear masks in schools, including in the classroom. Until now, masks were only taken off for sports classes and recess.

At the same time, night-life establishments are preparing to open up again, “with a health protocol agreed […] with professionals”. The health pass is no longer mandatory for building site workers and the regimen for isolating contact cases is relaxed.

Another date to make a note of is March 14, when the health pass will no longer be mandatory for customers and employees in all sectors, except in health facilities and residential facilities for the elderly. The mandatory wearing of masks outdoors will also be completely abolished. On the other hand, masks will still be compulsory on public transport and in indoor public places.

The measures are welcomed by the National Council. “This is a decisive step towards a long-awaited return to normal life for the entire population and for all the economic players in our country,” the elected representatives stated in a communiqué. “

Vaccination possible for 5-11 year olds

These new measures are not the only changes in the Principality: starting Monday, March 7, parents who wish to do so can have their children aged 5 to 11 vaccinated.

A special area has been set up at the National vaccination centre and a paediatrician will be on hand for a medical visit before the injection. Please note: a signed authorisation from both parents must be presented beforehand.

Information and appointments: