The Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) will be in the pink until May 8.

You may have noticed that Monte-Carlo has been ‘blooming’ with rose-shaped windmills since March 8. These surprising and poetic installations are the work of the Société des Bains de Mer, as part of the “Ma Vie en Rose Monte-Carlo” spring event.

The rose windmills were created by Eva Dmitrenko & Céline Pagès, young Bosio Pavilion artists, and can be seen from the Hermitage Hotel to the One Monte-Carlo district, in the Boulingrins gardens and up to the allée François Blanc. The patio of the Hotel de Paris is also decked out with magnolias and a “Ma Vie en Rose” selfie spot is currently available in the Atrium of the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

On the fine-dining side, the famous Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin will delight guests at the Monte-Carlo Bay, around the indoor pool, where he will be serving a grand dinner on a “Rose is the Future” theme on April 30. Hotel Hermitage is organising “Rose is Rosé” on May 7: a tasting of exceptional wines, in partnership with Moët & Hennessy – LVMH.

On the same date the Glamonatrix burlesque revue will be on stage at the Opéra Garnier, for a prestigious show where Dita Von Teese and her artists will present their new numbers.

Finally, the Monte-Carlo and Café de Paris Casinos have a big “Ma Vie en Rose” game for members of the “My Monte-Carlo” loyalty scheme. Up for grabs: 40 prizes worth a total of 30,000 euros to be won throughout the resort!

The full programme is available on the Monte-Carlo SBM website