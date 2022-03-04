You can now book tickets for the 5th Monaco E-Prix, which is scheduled for Saturday 30 April.

Good news for fans of the Monaco Grand Prix. Formula E and the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM) recently announced ticket sales were open. The Monaco E-Prix is being held for a second consecutive year, which is a first since the competition began.

Motor sports fans can head for the stands in the Principality (fixed price of 30 euros, free for children under 16 accompanied by an adult) as well as the Allianz E-Village (free entrance) on the Quai Antoine 1er. There, enthusiasts will be able to admire the latest prototypes and cars of tomorrow battle it out on race simulators to get the best lap time in the Gaming Arena, and watch the race live on big screens.

19 turns to negotiate

The track, which has 19 turns over a distance of 3.337 km, will see all-electric cars take the montée d’Ostende from Sainte Dévote and then pass through the iconic sectors of the Place du Casino, Mirabeau, the Sun Casino hairpin and the Portier for example.

Tickets can be booked at the ACM Box Office (23 Bd Albert 1er, Monaco), or online on the official website.