The Monte-Carlo Beach is reopening and, for the occasion, a new chef is taking over in the Elsa restaurant kitchen: Mélanie Serre.

Not long to wait now! The Monte-Carlo Beach will open again on May 12. The winter recess was an opportunity to restore its beach to the original 1930s look and to update its furniture.

The unspoilt setting overlooking the bay and La Vigie makes the Monte-Carlo Beach one of the most environmentally-friendly hotels, as well as lending it a peaceful and discrete feel.

SEE ALSO: Monte-Carlo Beach: high-end hospitality protecting the planet

Spring is a time of renewal, and so it is with the hotel’s restaurant. Mélanie Serre is taking charge of the Elsa kitchen and wishes to continue the work carried out previously by providing organic and local dishes.

Former Executive Chef of Joël Robuchon’s Atelier Étoile, Mélanie Serre brings us a cuisine that is a harmony of flavours and colours: “I particularly like the farm to fork ethos, taking inspiration from the fruits and vegetables that change with the seasons, bringing the best out of the products, with respect and gratitude for what the land and the sea provide for us.”