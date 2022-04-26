Four dates are planned in Monaco, seats should sell out quickly.

The show will be the curtain raiser for the season. Under the direction of choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo will be performing a new detective story by Jean-Marie Laclavetine from 28 April to 1 May at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

It includes crime, the underworld, corruption, revenge, sex and predation, all topped off with a love triangle involving three friends, Iris, Adam and Loup. ‘La pieuvre’ (The Octopus), an erotomaniac gangster, her Monsters and police dogs are also part of the plot as you plunge into an absurd but dark world of crime fiction.

20 years after the first performance, the choreography has been updated, combining dance and cinema. In the digital age “everyone spies, everyone is spied upon. Everyone is an exhibitionist, everyone is observed.”

To book your tickets, head over to the online ticket office.