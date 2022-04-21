The Swedish furniture giant is finally about to open its new store in Nice, after many years of negotiations and building work. The store will be open for business from May 11.

Just a few days to go before the official opening of IKEA Nice Saint-Isidore. Riviera residents have been waiting (im)patiently for this for many years, having to travel to Toulon or Genoa to buy the famous Swedish flatpack furniture but the store, located near the Allianz Riviera stadium, is finally ready. Well, almost.

32,000 m², 1,700 parking spaces and a restaurant

Six years will have elapsed between the building permit request and completion of the work. The site has been plagued by legal challenges, lockdowns and other delays. The thirty-fifth IKEA in France has been a long time coming.

With a surface area of 32,000 m², including 24,000 m² for the sales area, the store will boast nearly 1,700 parking spaces. The roof of the building will house 3,100 photovoltaic panels and 10,000m² of planting.

SEE ALSO: PHOTOS. 5 projects that will shape the Monaco of tomorrow

Open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 8pm, IKEA Nice Saint-Isidore will include a restaurant, as is customary in all the famous Swedish brand’s stores. The grocery store, with its Scandinavian specialties, will be open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 6pm. More than 360 employees will work under Patrick Cazorla, the head of the store.

The “classic” IKEA model

The latest IKEA will have the same features as its sister stores in France and around the world, including the traditional “furniture self-service” area, located on the ground floor of the store.

You’ll feel right ‘at home’. The brand’s ambiances, decors, trends and product lines will be on show for kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, offices and wardrobes.

A home delivery and assembly service for furniture, fitted kitchens, bedrooms and other rooms will also be on offer.

From Monaco it’s a 25-minute drive to the store via the A8 motorway. By train, get off at Nice Saint-Augustin station and then take Tram line 3, from the Grand Arénas Sud stop to the Stade stop.