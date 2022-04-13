The Foundation carried out five major actions and projects between 2020 and today.
Promoting education through sport and the campaign against drowning around the world. These have been the aims of the Princess Charlene Foundation since 2012. Between awareness-raising conferences, the creation of a mobile swimming pool and swimming lessons all over the world, the Foundation’s record is more than satisfactory:
- On March 23 this year, the Foundation organised a conference on drowning prevention at the Monaco Pavilion of the Dubai 2020 Universal Exhibition.
- On March 10, a sports-oriented day with a water bike test session at the Monaco Yacht Club, followed by a dinner-conference to present the Cap Optimist challenge: 6 waterwomen will set off to cross the South Pacific by paddleboard. They leave on June 5, 2022 from the Yacht Club.
- On March 4, a new partnership was signed with the Aqwa Itineris charity: creation of a mobile pool to make swimming lessons accessible for all.
- Since 2021, the Foundation has supported two new learn-to-swim projects. The first in Argentina (Patagonia), in partnership with the Monaco Argentina Association and the Fundación Protejamos Patagonia, the second in Haiti alongside L’Appel, an international solidarity charity focused on the development of children and their communities.
- In 2021, the Foundation also created a rugby school in Ecuador: “Condors de Monaco”, in partnership with the Association Monégasque pour l’Amérique Latine.