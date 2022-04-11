She will replace Robert Gelli, who had held the position since 2019.

The change will take effect on June 1st. On that date Sylvie Petit-Leclair will become Secretary of Justice, President of the Department of Justice. After a career as a Magistrate, then as a Liaison Magistrate in the Netherlands and then in the United Kingdom, before being appointed Public Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Caen, Sylvie Petit-Leclair came to Monaco in September 2018.

She will replace Robert Gelli, who has been in office since October 2019 and was responsible for the creation of the Monegasque Institute for training in the Legal Professions. The magistrate was also responsible for the signing of several Franco-Monegasque agreements concerning the fight against terrorism and the training of prison staff. Prince Albert II thanked him via a statement “for the work carried out at the head of the Department of Justice.”