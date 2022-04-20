The 17th edition of the event will take place from 27 to 29 April at the Espace Fontvieille. It will feature 40 exhibitors specialising in ecological vehicles and renewable energies.

A three-day show with a dense programme to say the least. This year, the 17th edition of EVER Monaco will give you the opportunity to attend a large number of round tables, conferences and exhibitions free of charge, focusing on the energy transition and electromobility.

SEE ALSO: TRANSITIONS: The future of transport in the principality will be electric

Numerous academic, political and industrial figures will be on hand to address these topics.

A “Ride & Drive” area will also occupy part of the show: it will house some fifty electric vehicles, which visitors will be able to discover and try out throughout the three day event.

Cocktails and quizzes are also planned. You can find the full programme on the EVER Monaco website.