The Huracán is 8 years old, and the 20,000th model is on its way to a client in the Principality.

A new supercar will probably be seen in the vicinity of the Casino, and it is bound to turn a few heads.

The Grigio Acheso matt (matt grey) Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) version is just off the production line in Sant’Agata Bolognese, home of the Lamborghini brand.

Unveiled in 2014, the model has been available in 15 versions over the years: 12 for the road, three for competition. It has been a great success, thanks in particular to the STO version, launched in 2021, which has boosted sales. With 640 horsepower, the STO goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds and has a top speed of 310 km/h.

Lamborghini’s CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, says: “The Huracán has brought about an evolution in design, technological know-how, driving adventure and […] it was designed as a car that delivers the excitement of a super sports car in any environment, from everyday driving to thrilling track performance.”