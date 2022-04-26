The Riviera Water Bike Challenge is coming in June. In the meantime, you can take part in the water bike tests on April 27 at Port Hercule.

Why don’t you try cycling on water? The Riviera Water Bike Challenge will take place on June 5, 2022, and the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco is giving all those who would like to, the chance to have a free trial of the water bikes that will be used during the event. It’s happening at the Yacht Club on 27 April from 2 pm to 6 pm.

A challenge for a good cause

The Riviera Water Bike Challenge is a sporting challenge organised by the Charlène Foundation of Monaco to raise funds for a specific project. This year, proceeds will be donated to the Swim for Safety programme, which aims to prevent schoolchildren drowning in Sri Lanka.

To book your trial, contact the organisers by email at: rwbc@fpcm.mc or by phone on: +377 98 98 99 99.