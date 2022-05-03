It will increase the number of free shuttles available to get people home and avoid them taking the wheel when they are over the legal limit.

And another! After the donation by Monaco Town Hall in 2020, Be Safe Monaco was presented last Wednesday with a new car by the luxury jewellery designer, Elena Sivoldaeva.

This electric van joins the fleet of the non-profit organisation, whose purpose is to avoid possible road accidents, by laying on free shuttles at Port Hercule to take tipsy revellers home. The service will be available every weekend in July and August. It has already made sure 265 party goers got home safely.

Since 2017, the non-profit’s flagship action, Be Safe Monaco, has also been working to raise awareness on the dangers of drink-driving. It was founded by Camille Gottlieb and five of her friends following a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their friends.