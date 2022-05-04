Dogs from Monaco, Italy and France will be among those vying to see who is … top dog!

Calling all dog lovers! Classy canines will be gathering to show off in Monaco on the weekend of May 7th and 8th. Beagles and Bouviers, Dachshunds and Dalmations, Pinchers and Pekinees … a wide variety of dog breeds will be split into ten groups, but who will be the star of the show? In total: 181 breeds, 23 countries and 1,130 dogs will be present over the two days.

Organised by the Monaco Kennel Club at 17 avenue des Ligures, the competition will be open from 8 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is welcome and the exhibition is free for children under 12. Otherwise you will need to part with €12 to view this huge diversity of dog breeds.

SEE ALSO: “There is still room for improvement”: readers share their views on dogs in Monaco

Nine international judges will examine the coat, poise, obedience and ability of the canine competitors. The awards ceremony and presentation of the ‘Grand Prix d’Honneur’ will take place on Sunday at 3:30 pm.

The Junior Handling competition will take place from 3 pm. Here it is not the dogs that are judged, but youngsters in training from five to nine years and from 10 to 17 years. They will be scored based on how they present their pooch.

The award-winning dogs will be able to compete for the second leg of the Mediterranean Trophy in Sanremo on 17 June. The cream of the cropwill compete in the third and final leg at Martigues on 25 September.

More details