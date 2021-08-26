











After speaking with some of the dogs of the Principality, many of you and your dogs commented on their living conditions on our page and our Facebook group.

Green spaces, a problem for dogs and their owners

User Maara writes: “There is a lack of green space. But not just for the animals…” Indeed, as observed in our article, the lack of grassy areas seems to be the biggest problem for our readers’ dogs in the Principality. As for Élodie who lives in La Condamine where green is not the colour of choice, she explains that she prefers to go to “Monaco-Ville and Fontvieille.”

She adds that “as far as infrastructure is concerned, we are one of the few towns where waste bag dispensers are free.” She concludes by saying that she would like her dog, Orion, to be as happy as possible, “I dream of having an area at Larvotto beach to bring my little Orion […] And also that supermarkets would allow them, in Italy there are trolleys designed to take our animals with us. Monaco is making efforts for our four-legged friends, but there is still room for improvement”.

One of the Principality’s grassy spots, but no dogs allowed! © Alexis Gertladi

Walks outside the Principality

Similiar to Guizmo, Martine writes that “the coastal path in Cap d’Ail […] is becoming the ideal and favourite place for dog owners and it shows when you walk there.” However, she points out, “you have to be careful where you step” because of the dog poop. She also shares one of her favourite places to walk dogs. “There is a beach reserved for them, but it is quite far [from the coastal path]. You have to make sure the dog’s need isn’t too urgent!”

Kristina admits, on our Facebook group, that the living conditions of our pooches are much better than before. However, she explains that every day she has to leave Monaco and prefers to go to Cap D’Ail, Roquebrune or Èze to walk her dog. A way for the latter, “to run without a leash and to swim a little in the sea.” A bit of freedom for our dogs where in the Principality “it is compulsory to keep them on a lead everywhere.”

Will many of you be sharing the coastal path with Guizmo? © DR

What you think they are missing

Some of you have also offered solutions to improve the well-being of our animals. For example, Déborah explains that there is no “veterinarian-on-call” in Monaco. A surprising situation for her, who is then obliged to go “as far as Nice St Augustin, or even St Laurent du Var for our animals’ emergencies!” As for Chloe, she would prefer “a stricter law for our furry friends.” Indeed, there is “no telephone number to warn of suspected ill-treatment or possibility of action” is available, compared to Nice which has one.

