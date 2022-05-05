The Côte d ‘Azur Pass offers some very interesting deals. Here are our tips to make the most of it.

With the better weather, we’re all looking for ideas for outings. With the Côte d ‘Azur Pass, you can choose three activities for €45 or five activities for €65. Children get a €10 discount compared to the adult price and we are promised 30% off compared to individual ticket purchases. Sounds like a good deal!

The editorial team advises you to focus on outdoor, generally expensive activities, such as theme parks and boat trips on the Mediterranean or tourist train trips into the hinterland of the PACA Region. For cheaper activities, we suggest you buy your tickets separately.

Top tips

If you like energetic and aquatic holidays, you can opt for a day at Parc Marineland, another at Aquasplash and finish off with a “flipper hike” in Fréjus. Without the Pass, this would cost you €93.50. With it, the 3 activities for €45 option will net you a tidy saving of €48.50.

Looking for something a little more laid back? Then, let yourself be carried away on a boat along the shores of the French Riviera, have a bus take your round the towns of Monaco or Nice and end with a peaceful, enchanting journey on board a steam train. This would save you €19.

The pass is valid for one month after it is first used. Please note, transport is not included.

To compare activities and customise your itinerary: check out the Côte d ‘Azur Pass website