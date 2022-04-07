The Tourism and Convention authority presented the results of the tourism industry over the last year, along with the upcoming strategy for 2022, at the Musée Océanographique.

Despite the tourist season still being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 was an improvement on 2020 thanks in particular to the increased presence of clientele from France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the Middle East.

Hopes of an American clientele this summer

Hotels in the Principality recorded a 39% occupancy rate, compared to 27% in 2020. By way of comparison, in 2019 (pre-crisis year), occupancy was 64%. The average room rate increased by 25% compared to 2020.

SEE ALSO: Terminal 1, new destinations… back to normal soon at Nice airport?

In terms of new initiatives, a major promotional operation aimed at American customers is underway. Seventeen weekly flights are now scheduled from Nice, direct to New York, which should encourage American tourists to travel to the Principality this summer.