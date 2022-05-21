Christopher Subtil Conceicao and Noémie Serra each won a technical challenge.

They did the Principality proud! Christopher Subtil Conceicao and Noémie Serra, both young dealers representing Monaco at the European Dealer Championship, performed brilliantly during the competition.

Although the tournament was won by Christoph Boo, from Zurich Casino, followed by Daniel Rhodes, from the Hippodrome Casino in London, and Zoltan Horvath, from the Casino Györ in Hungary, the two representatives of the Principality weren’t far off the podium! Noémie came fourth and Christopher sixth, out of around forty participants.

Better still: both won a technical challenge. Christopher Subtil Conceicao was named “Best Card Handler” and Noémie Serra received the award for “Best Cutting Chips”.

© Monte-Carlo SBM

A real source of pride for Monaco; Prince Albert II was also present at the event. “A great accomplishment for the Casino de Monte-Carlo, with Noémie Serra and Christopher Subtil Conceicao, championship finalists, who also won two of the technical challenges, demonstrating the know-how passed down from generation to generation,” commented Pascal Camia, vice-president of the European Casino Association.