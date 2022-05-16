The Jardin Exotique de Monaco took part in the twelfth edition of Euroflora, an exhibition in Genoa that is devoted to flowers and ornamental plants. It won eight prizes.

26 plants presented, eight prizes obtained, including seven first prizes. It was a great result for the Monaco’s Exotic Garden at the twelfth edition of Euroflora.

It took almost a week for the gardeners of the Jardin Exotique to put together a six-metre-diameter flower bed, featuring plants up to five metres high. The plants had custom-made packaging made of wood, brown paper matting and coconut straw.

Among the 26 plants presented, surrounded by the many cacti, the “Princesse de Monaco” rose, dedicated to Princess Grace, had pride of place. Prince Albert II was able to admire it during his visit to the exhibition’s inauguration on April 23.