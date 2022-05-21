The Riviera Water Bike Challenge is back in 2022. The sporting event, organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, will take place on June 5, at Port Hercule.

The 2022 edition will fund the “Swim for Safety” project run by the Foundation in Sri Lanka, to teach swimming and water safety to underprivileged children.

18 teams of five participants will compete. Each team will include two celebrities from the world of sports. Their team positions were drawn at random on Wednesday, May 18, at the Monaco Yacht Club.

Here is the team line-up:

– Team Serenity – with Mark Webber, David Tanner, Terence Parkin and Caleb Ewan (winning team of the 2018 edition, already drawn)

– Team Yacht Club de Monaco – with Pernilla Wiberg and Sofiane Boukichou

– Team Mareterra – with Dan Luger and Kaiden Keyser

– Team Special Olympics – with Gustavo Menezes and Cesc Fabregas

– Team AMAO (Monegasque Olympic Athletes) – with Jack Doohan and Victoria Silvstedt

– Team AS Monaco FC – with Andrew Cotton and Bryan Habana

– Team Lionheart – with Paula Radcliffe and Boris Vain

– Team Monaco Cavaliers – with Kevin Crovetto and Egan Bernal

– Team Interpadel – with Dee Bost and Bjorn Maaseide

– Team Blitz – with Marco Holzer and Mika Häkkinen

– Team U Cignale – with Dakota Schuetz and Filippo Pozzato

– Team CMB – with Antti Vierula and Alexandra Bilodeau

– Team Orestes – with Pierre Frolla and Muriel Hurtis

– Team Metabolic Balance – with Marlène Harnois and Rudy Rinaldi

– Team Beefbar – with Jérôme Fernandez and Frederik Paulsen

– Team A&S Estate – with Edgard John-Augustin (Bionic Body) and Greg Minnaar

– Team Slammers – with Ulysses Jr and Percy Montgomery

– Team SBM – with Terence James and Matteo Trentin

The public will be able to watch the relay water bike race from the Solarium beach on the Digue Rainier III. It will also be possible to follow the race in real time, from start to finish, on the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s website.