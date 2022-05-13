The entrepreneur and Monaco resident attended a MEB presentation on the Principality’s economic assets.

One step closer to Monaco. Justin Highman, Deputy Managing Director of the MEB, spoke last week to the management of more than fifty easyGroup brands, including easyJet, owned by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who is also Consul of Cyprus in Monaco. It was an opportunity to present the economic assets of the Principality to the group and its founder.

© MEB

Two other residents, Jean-Claude Eude, Director of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, and Simon Piggott, co-founder of easyCashback, were also present at the conference. Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou confirmed his wish to join the Monaco Economic Board for the Foundation, which supports many causes in the Principality. “A great honour,” the MEB stated on its Twitter account.

SEE ALSO: Easyhotel to triple number of establishments

easyBoat pulls into port

At the same time, the group is growing with the addition of easyBoat, managed by the Greek entrepreneur Alex Nastos. The online platform compares different boat rental offers, all over the world. When planning their holidays, customers can compare the prices of sailboats, catamarans, jet skis, yachts and other vessels from the same embarkation port.

The aim is to provide transparency and efficiency to customers, while allowing them to save money. Sir Stelios also said on the brand’s website: “As a keen yachtsman and fair-weather sailor myself I have no hesitation in recommending a holiday at sea with the privacy and independence of your very own yacht for the week! www.easyBoat.com will become a one-stop shop for all yachties!” A prime ‘port of call’ you might say…