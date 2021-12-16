Monaco resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s chain will receive 50 million euros for the project.

A new opportunity for the founder of the airline easyJet and the hotel chain easyHotel, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. The group’s shareholders, Ivanhoe Cambridge and ICAMAP, hold 76% of the shares. They have decided to raise €50 million which, together with the latest bank financing, will enable them to “develop or acquire new assets” according to a press release.

The chief executive, Karim Kalak, announced that the group could therefore “continue to build and develop our estate in key cities across Europe.”

The group currently has 42 hotels in France, the United Kingdom and Spain, and should triple its owned and leased properties in Europe by 2026.

Two new hotels have opened, one in Cardiff and the other in Oxford over the last 18 months, despite the health situation. Building of five more establishments has already begun at Roissy, Barcelona, Dublin, Aubervilliers and Cambridge.

The easyHotel in Nice was the first easyHotel in France. With 87 rooms, the 3* establishment is close to the Palais des Congrès and the Promenade des Anglais.

