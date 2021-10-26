











Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator of low-cost airline easyJet and Monaco resident, sees a bright future for easyDogwalker, his pet care company.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s name isn’t just associated with easyJet. The businessman finances a vast business empire. easyGroup now includes more than 150 companies that sport the orange and white “easy” logo. The latest gem: easyDogwalker.

EasyDogwalker was launched in May 2017 by Lucy Platt, a former easyJet flight attendant. She won Sir Stelios’ Start Up Entrepreneurs Award, thereby raising the funds to start her business.

The service is straightforward. The customer hires the services of a dogwalker, a person who is meant to walk a dog, for a fixed period and at a competitive price. The walker is certified and trained.

Sir Stelios said: “As a busy dog-owner myself, I am only too aware of the debt we pay to those who look after and care for our dogs when we are unable to. I am confident that Lucy and easyDogwalker will make an enormous contribution to this growing and important business activity.”

Rent a limousine

easyGroup’s fields of activity are incredibly varied, and in some cases surprising. Moving between the UK and Europe? EasyPet takes care of animal transportation. Need to rent a limousine while on vacation halfway around the world? The easyLimousines service can help you out. Or there’s easyHemp, if you are looking to buy hemp-based products.

More recently, Sir Stelios signed a partnership with the French company Webedia with respect to easyVoyage, a travel comparison tool.