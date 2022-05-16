The CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann, agreed to answer questions from Monaco Tribune and Radio Monaco.

Can you tell us about the Lamborghini dealership makeover? What should the public expect?

This new dealership lives up perfectly to the new standards we have elsewhere in the world. But the most important thing is the change of address. We were a little bit outside of Monaco Monte-Carlo, and now we are in the centre, where it all happens. We are also here to celebrate the reopening.

What are your goals in Monaco and the rest of the world for the year 2022?

We had an exceptional first quarter. Unexpected, too, with the new geopolitical situation, but also logistics problems worldwide, Covid in China… All of this has led to negative figures on a macroeconomic scale, but we sell more cars every day than we are able to produce, so that is very positive for us.

On the one hand, we are focused on demand, of course, but at the same time, our supply remains lower than the demand. The luxury industry, and the luxury car industry, implies not saturating the market.

We have a lot of opportunities here in Monte Carlo, but this year it is very difficult to make projections, because of the problems I mentioned earlier.

We will soon be seeing the Huracán Tecnica on the Principality’s roads – tell us about this new model! Is its presence in Monaco important?

It is very important for the car to be seen here, because Monte-Carlo is a place where many people converge, and where we see very wealthy people. The Huracán is our most successful sports car, if only in terms of numbers. Last month we produced and sold 20,000 cars to our customers.

The Tecnica combines everything that is important to us: lifestyle, driveability, performance… I think it’s a perfect car for Monte Carlo, but also for the rest of the world.

Monaco is an important centre for the environment. When will we be seeing an electric Lamborghini on the market?

We have a very clear roadmap for the future: in 2023 and 2024, we are stepping up our game. All of our cars will be hybrid, but we promise they will perform even better than today’s generation.

By 2025, CO2 emissions will be at least 50% lower than today. The very first 100% electric Lamborghini car will no doubt be available by 2028.

A word on the Monegasque market, which is very competitive: what makes Lamborghini stand out, what are your strengths?

We were born out of a challenge. We build cars that fulfil the dreams of our customers, but also those of our fans, even if they may not be able to afford one of our cars.

We are bold, authentic, we are original, we have a very distinctive design, exceptional performance… This is what our customers value, not only in Monte Carlo, but around the world.