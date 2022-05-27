The Sovereign expressed his support and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Prince Albert II is always supportive when tragedies occur around the world. The Prince wrote to US President Joe Biden in English, following the killing of 19 children and 2 adults in a Texas primary school, on Tuesday, May 24.

« Mr. President,

It is with immense emotion and sadness that I learned about the horrific shooting that happened at an elementary school in Uvalde (Texas), in which nineteen young children and two teachers were killed.

On behalf of my Family and of the people of Monaco, I wish to convey my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.

Please be assured, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in these such tragic circumstances. »

This new mass killing rekindles the debate on the carrying of weapons. Joe Biden has vowed to “take on the gun lobby” while former President Donald Trump is going ahead as planned with his speech to the annual convention of the pro-gun lobby National Rifle Association (NRA) this Friday.