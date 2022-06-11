Prince Albert II officially inaugurated the 17th edition of the Top Marques event in Monaco.

Visiting the exhibition for its inauguration, Prince Albert II first headed for the new space dedicated to ‘classic’ cars, dating from the 1950s to 1990s. This new section of the exhibition, covering nearly 3000m², includes some cars from the Prince’s own collection.

The Sovereign then unveiled several global launches, this time in the supercar hall: the PJ -01 project from Italy; the Picasso Automobile supercar; the Dallara D50 plus three air vehicles: the flying motorcycle by Xturismo; the Jetson One and the flying car by Mc-Clic, the MC-One.

Credit: Gaetan Luci /Prince’s Palace Credit: Gaetan Luci /Prince’s Palace

A number of European launches followed, accompanied by previews for the Monaco exhibition. Salim Zeghdar, Top Marques’ Director is satisfied with the launch day “I am very pleased with our first day, inaugurated by HSH Prince Albert II. Attendance was very good.”