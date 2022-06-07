The Riviera Water Bike Challenge, organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, took place on Sunday, June 5, in the presence of Prince Albert II, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

A second victory for Team Serenity! Made up of Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, Terence Parkin, Ambassador for the Foundation, Caleb Ewan, Philip Deignan and David Tanner, the team won the Riviera Water Bike Challenge 2022, as in 2018.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The Sovereign got the race off to a start at 10:10 a.m. at the Yacht Club. The teams reached the finish line in the Port of Monaco 22 laps and 2hrs50 later. There were no fewer than 41 celebrities spread over the 19 different teams.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

At the end of the competition, the Prince presented the trophy to the winning Serenity team. The A&S Estate team, consisting of Edgard John Augustin (Bionic Body) and Greg Minnaar, came in second. Third place went to the Interpadel team, which included Foundation Ambassador Bjørn Maaseide, Thor Hushovd and Federico Vella.

The aim of the competition was to raise funds for the “Swim For Safety” project to teach swimming and water safety to underprivileged children in Sri Lanka. The public could make donations while voting for their favourite team.

One good cause deserves another

In the afternoon, as part of the Cap Optimist challenge, Stéphanie Barneix left Monaco to reach Athens by paddle-board. She and her team should arrive in 15 days, after having covered 1800 km. This expedition is a test for their next challenge, from French Polynesia to Peru. Each kilometre covered is worth €100 and the entire amount raised for the Monaco-Athens journey will be donated to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

© Communication Department / Stéphane Danna