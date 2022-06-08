The famous jeweller’s has been completely redesigned, in an elegant, refined style.

A showcase for refinement. The prestigious Graff boutique in the Monte-Carlo Casino has just reopened after a few months of refurbishment work. An opportunity to opt for a resolutely contemporary decor and style, after a close partnership between the brand and the Principality that has lasted over 20 years.

© Kristen Pelou

The new showroom, designed by Gwenaël Nicolas, the French designer and founder of the Tokyo-based design studio Curiosity, now occupies a space that is as luxurious as it is bright.

Marble flooring, white walls and floral lights were used in the new store, which also boasts a large central display case, where the brand’s most exclusive items will be on show. The VIP room, on the other hand, uses the green tones that are typical of Graff.

© Kristen Pelou

“We have welcomed our most valued customers to this historic address for over 20 years,” said François Graff, CEO of Graff, “and as our jewellery creations and collections grow and evolve, so does our vision of the House of Graff”.