July 25 will be World Drowning Prevention Day. The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is organising a number of activities for all the family to mark the occasion.

The Foundation will be present on the Larvotto beach esplanade on Monday. On the programme: life-saving activities and demonstrations, in partnership with the Monaco Maritime Police, the Académie Monégasque de la mer and the Terre Neuve 06 charity.

The activities will focus on the dangers of water. The Foundation believes it is important to remind people that children should not swim without supervision, that learning to swim is essential but also that supervised bathing areas and swimming bans must be respected.

In France, drownings cause 1,000 deaths each year, mainly during the summer period.