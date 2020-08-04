











The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has launched its new digital campaign called #drowningprevention to fight against this phenomenon and raise awareness about the risks of drowning.

The summer season often leads to reduced awareness and increased risk of drowning. According to the World Health Organization, more than 320,000 people are victims of drowning every year worldwide. In France, about 1,000 people per year die from drowning. Children, males and individuals with increased access to water are most at risk of drowning.

Famous ambassadors carry the Princess’s message

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation launched its annual digital campaign to raise public awareness about drowning prevention through online messages shared on social media throughout the summer season. Since its creation, the Foundation has been very committed to the fight against drowning, notably through programmes such as “Learn to Swim” and “Water Safety“.

To help her in this mission, Princess Charlene has surrounded herself with renowned ambassadors, including Pierre Frolla, world record holder in freediving and Yannick Agnel, double Olympic champion and triple world champion in swimming. “We have to be vigilant, especially for parents who have a swimming pool at home, even when the children have started to have their first swimming lessons,” he told Monaco Info. Young people under the age of 25 are also at risk. “They are intrepid and are not afraid of danger. They need to be made aware not to swim after eating a large meal or drinking alcohol,” Pierre Frolla explained in an interview with Radio Monaco.

Since the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s creation to the end of 2019, close to 730,000 people, mostly children, benefited from the “Learn to Swim”, “Water Safety” and “Sport & Education” programmes in 34 countries. The Princess plans to raise awareness of these programmes in September during a water bike challenge that will see world famous athletes cycle 180 km on water in 24 hours.