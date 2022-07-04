You can also try your luck in the raffle, with an electric Fiat 500 to be won.

Let’s rock! This year, Fight Aids Monaco, Princess Stephanie’s Foundation, will host its traditional Summer Gala on Saturday, July 23 and will pay tribute to the legendary band, Queen.

The Danish tribute band Queen Machine will perform at the Salle des Etoiles, alongside the London Symphony Rock Orchestra, with all the greatest hits by Freddie Mercury and his group.

As ever, this prestigious event is designed to raise funds to help and support people who are living with HIV. A large raffle will be organised until July 20. Prestigious prizes are to be won, including an electric Fiat 500, provided by the Segond Automobile Group. You can check it out on the Princess Charlene Promenade.

SEE ALSO: Christina Aguilera in concert in Monaco this summer

© Fréderic Nebinger

Raffle tickets cost 20 euros. The draw will take place on 23 July during the Gala and will be broadcast live on Instagram. You can buy your ticket and make a donation to the charity on the Hello Asso website.

And if you want to sing along to We will rock you, Bohemian Rhapsody, We are the champions or Don’t stop me now, head over on July 23 to the Salle des Etoiles, at 10:30 pm (doors open at 8 pm). Remember to book online, tickets cost 220 euros.