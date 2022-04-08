After Alicia Keys, the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival welcomes another global star with the confirmed appearance of Christina Aguilera.

James Blunt, Rita Ora, Francis Cabrel, Imany, Alicia Keys… Many musical stars will be In Monaco this summer for the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival. The latest announcement is that Christina Aguilera is coming for the very first time.

The American diva, who launched her career at the age of only 12 in The Mickey Mouse Club alongside Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, will perform her legendary hits, including those from her eponymous first album, which sold more than 16 million copies.

One of the coaches on the famous TV show The Voice but also a philanthropist and ambassador for YUM!, the six-time Grammy Award winning American star was ranked among the most influential personalities in the world in 2013 by TIME magazine.

She will honour the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival with her presence for the first time on July 29 at the Salle des Étoiles.

