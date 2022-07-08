The Sovereign opened the “Le Chat déambule” exhibition with the Belgian artist Philip Geluck.

The wildly successful exhibition is taking up residence on the Promenade du Larvotto. Philip Geluck’s Le Cat has stepped out of his comic book to proudly pose in front of the Mediterranean until October 2.

They came straight from Switzerland after having attracted 6 million visitors between Paris, Bordeaux and Caen. The 20 statues, each over 2 metres high, show “a detachment from our daily lives and a little nod to our shortcomings, which is a good way of reminding us about them with a touch of humour“, explains Françoise Gamerdinger, the Director of Cultural Affairs.

An exhibition that is enjoyed wherever it goes

© Communication Department – Michael Alesi

As for Philip Geluck, he is pleased to see his work on the Larvotto boardwalk, which he finds “incredibly elegant.” The artist points out that the exhibition is “open to all, free, and has been met with great enthusiasm in every city it has been to.”

The statue On en a plein de dos (The world on my shoulders) which represents Le Cat in the guise of Atlas carrying a plastic bowling ball instead of the earth “particularly spoke to the Sovereign, even if it is mute. His concern for the preservation of the oceans and the fight against plastic pollution is well known.”

There are two of each sculpture and 25 have already found buyers out of the 40 statues for sale. The proceeds of these sales will be used to finance the ‘Musée du Chat et du dessin d’humour’ (Le Chat and humorous drawings museum), which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Brussels.