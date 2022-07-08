A special car will take employees free of charge from their place of work to the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG).

The CHPG has come up with an original idea to facilitate and encourage blood donation. Two weeks ago, AS Monaco members gave their blood to set the example. A Bloodmobile has been available to employees in the Principality for the past two days.

It’s a straightforward concept: Each employee can make an appointment to donate his or her blood. At the agreed time, the Bloodmobile picks the employee up at his/her workplace, takes him/her directly to the CHPG and brings him/her back, once the blood donation is done.

A -literally- valuable initiative given that the Principality is far from being self-sufficient. An estimated 5,000 bags of blood are needed annually, but only 2,000 donations are made each year. A shortfall that has a cost. According to the Observateur de Monaco, the Principality spends €700,000 a year to import 3,200 French bags.

To use the service, just call + 377 97 98 98 20 to arrange an appointment.