Bored in the Principality? Impossible!

There is going to be so much going on at the Quai Albert 1er! Starting on July 14, Monaco town hall is providing a whole range of activities to try out with family and/or friends.

Sports enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the outdoor basketball courts, including an inflatable one for children, from 3:30pm to 8 pm. The little ones (or those who are nostalgic for their youth) can have fun on the carrousel every day from 11 am to 11 pm (except when there are the fireworks displays, when it will shut down at 8 pm).

Balance bikes will be available for kids from 3 to 8, every day from 3 pm until midnight (again, except for fireworks evenings when times will be from 3 to 8 pm).

And from July 18, there will be ‘Crazy Kart’ circuits for children aged 3 and over, every day from 3 pm until midnight (except for fireworks evenings, 3 to 8 pm).

A refreshment stand will be available for a cool drink or a tasty bite. Also, shaded and planted areas will help visitors stay cool.