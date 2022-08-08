Several samples are taken each week to safeguard the population.

Healthy water for healthy bathing. Rest assured, the Principality keeps a close eye on the quality of the Mediterranean Sea. The six authorised Monegasque bathing areas are particularly closely monitored.

From May to the end of September, a number of tests are carried out to avoid any risks. Nicolas Bonnet, a technician at the environmental department, explained in an interview with Monaco Info that he places “a probe in the water to collect certain physicochemical measurements such as salinity, dissolved oxygen, ph and temperature. […] It also allows us to obtain the chlorophyll content, which gives us a good idea of the quality of the sea water,” explains the technician, who is key to safe summer bathing.

The recovered samples are then analysed in the laboratory to detect bacteria and, more importantly, their level. Nicolas Bonnet states that “99% of the time, there are no problems in Monaco.”

French waters equally closely monitored

Water quality is also monitored in France to ensure that tourists and locals alike can swim safely.

Last week, three beaches in Nice (Beau Rivage, Centenaire and Le Galet) had to be closed after oil pollution was discovered.

Le Paillon is said to be the source It appears that last week’s rainfall washed petrochemicals into the Le Paillon. The river then reportedly carried them out into the Mediterranean Sea. Today, the French ‘brigade nautique’ states that swimming in the sea around Nice is once again risk-free.