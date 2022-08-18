The Monegasque businessman and resident appeared all smiles, surrounded by his daughter Leni, his son Nathan Falco and his ex-partner Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Flavio Briatore shared a lovely family portrait on his Instagram account in early August. It shows the businessman surrounded by his two children, Leni Klum, born in 2004 from his marriage to model Heidi Klum, and Nathan Falco Briatore, born in 2010 from his marriage to actress Elisabetta Gregoraci. The latter is pictured in the sunny photo with her son and former husband.

The photo brings to mind another taken at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Flavio Briatore posed beside the three women with whom he has shared his life: Elisabetta Gregoraci, Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell.