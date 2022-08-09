It is open every day in August, however booking is required.

The mini-golf course with its amusing little obstacles is ‘back in business’. After an eight-week long break for renovations, the mini-golf course at Parc Princesse Antoinette has reopened.

The course now has an Urbalith surface. Made up of a cold mix of aggregates and an organic/mineral binding agent, Urbalith has the advantage of fighting against urban heat islands. It is also recyclable, permeable, natural, safe for humans and not harmful to nature. The Principality is using the substance for the very first time.

SEE ALSO: Port Hercule summer activities – on now!

The mini-golf course has 18 holes and is open every afternoon from 2pm to 7pm. A maximum of six players are allowed per group. Book your slot on +377 99 99 19 29 or on La Boîte de Jeux.