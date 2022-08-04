There’s something to suit all ages.

Keep cool and have fun! Monaco’s municipality wants to make summer an unforgettable time for residents and tourists. Port Hercule is a must-see in the Principality and is likely to be even more so with all the activities on offer this summer.

To beat the heat, shaded and landscaped areas have been set up along the quays so you can take a breather and rest for a while, or watch the children play.

Activities galore

As in previous summers, the town hall has organised and set up a number of activities for all ages. However, this is a first appearance for e-motorcycles for children aged 3 to 8.

As in previous years, two basketball courts are open to everyone, with one for adults and an inflatable one for children. They are both open from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The lovely carousel is also back on the Darse to delight the children, with a breathtaking panorama in the background.

The Tourism Department has also taken up residence on the quayside, with a tourist information centre and a kiosk to welcome visitors and offer them a tasty, refreshing break.

Finally, the hugely popular “Crazy Kart” is back, with two inflatable tracks for ages 3 and up.

More info: +377 93 15 06 02