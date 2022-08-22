The provisional toll from the severe weather is five dead and twenty injured on the ‘Island of Beauty’.

While France and Monaco are still in shock after the violent storms that shook Corsica on Thursday 18th August and which have left – to date – five dead and around twenty injured, Prince Albert II has sent an official dispatch to the President of the Executive Council of Corsica, Gilles Simeoni. In his message, he expressed his support for the victims and their families:

‘Mr. President, Together with my family and the people of the Principality of Monaco, I would like to express our deepest sympathy for the tragic consequences of the violent storms that have hit Corsica. On this painful occasion, I would like to express my deepest condolences to you and to the families of the victims, to the injured and to all those affected by this tragedy, my deepest sympathy. I would also like to pay tribute to the work carried out by all the personnel mobilised to help with the rescue operations in the towns and villages and assure you of my solidarity.’