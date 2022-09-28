Cecilia Bartoli succeeds Jean-Louis Grinda at the head of the prestigious institution.

Cecilia Bartoli presented her first season as Director of the Monte-Carlo Opera on 16 September, in the superb Salle Garnier. The singer will take up her post in January and the programme for the new season is extremely enticing.

It will open with Alcina. Also not to be missed: La Traviata, directed by Jean-Louis Grinda, The Marriage of Figaro and The Barber of Seville, with Cecila Bartoli herself and the Prince’s Musicians!

“It is a truly exceptional season, living up to what we might legitimately have expected with the arrival of Cecilia Bartoli. I do think that everyone in the Principality will be very, very happy.” Jean-Louis Grinda told Monaco Info. “What I wanted above all was for an artist to succeed me as director of this theatre.”

“The idea is: tradition and innovation. Innovation, from a repertoire point of view, with operas that have never been performed in the Salle Garnier, but also artists who have never sung in Monaco. (…)There are many nice surprises,”, Cecilia Bartoli told Monaco Info.

The full programme: