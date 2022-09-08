The establishment reopened to the public on 6 September. The previous day, the Prince was present to open the doors to the completely refurbished lounges.
On Monday 5 September, the Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (Crem) inaugurated its new, completely refurbished rooms. Prince Albert II was present for the small-scale ceremony. The Sovereign opened the doors to the renovated establishment, in the Le Mirabeau residence, after two months of work.
“The Club is now more spacious, bright and modern while remaining faithful to the atmosphere and original design by Lady Tina Green [Sir Philip Green’s wife, Ed.],” reads the press release.
The evening ended with a small cocktail reception. The Crem’s director, Chris Dhondt, thanked the partners involved in the different renovation phases: Marie-Pierre Martin Charpenel, interior designer and owner of MPMC Design, Dominique Roitel, CEO of Henryot & Cie (the oldest manufacturer of bespoke furniture), Lucas Pinton, CEO of Pinton, Master Aubusson upholsterers through the ages, and finally Luca Marcucci, director of TDMP, general contractor.