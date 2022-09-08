The establishment reopened to the public on 6 September. The previous day, the Prince was present to open the doors to the completely refurbished lounges.

On Monday 5 September, the Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (Crem) inaugurated its new, completely refurbished rooms. Prince Albert II was present for the small-scale ceremony. The Sovereign opened the doors to the renovated establishment, in the Le Mirabeau residence, after two months of work.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

“The Club is now more spacious, bright and modern while remaining faithful to the atmosphere and original design by Lady Tina Green [Sir Philip Green’s wife, Ed.],” reads the press release.

© Yvan Soulier / Carte Blanche

The evening ended with a small cocktail reception. The Crem’s director, Chris Dhondt, thanked the partners involved in the different renovation phases: Marie-Pierre Martin Charpenel, interior designer and owner of MPMC Design, Dominique Roitel, CEO of Henryot & Cie (the oldest manufacturer of bespoke furniture), Lucas Pinton, CEO of Pinton, Master Aubusson upholsterers through the ages, and finally Luca Marcucci, director of TDMP, general contractor.