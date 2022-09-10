A long-standing partner of AS Monaco, whose owner Alexey Fedorychev has been president of AS Monaco Basket since January 2022, Fedcom has bought the rights to the Euroleague and Eurocup, according to the newspaper L’Équipe.

Already a major partner of the Euroleague and majority shareholder of AS Monaco Basket, Fedcom is further consolidating its presence in the basketball world.

Held last season by the L’Equipe TV channel, the rights to the Euroleague, as well as to the Eurocup, have been bought by Fedcom, for both Monaco and France. The contract is said to be for four years.

A digital platform under consideration

While the fee for the rights has not been disclosed, the new owners are said to aim to “establish a digital platform as the preferred broadcasting media.”

As for the broadcasts themselves, the new owner of the TV rights wants to go for broke, with each home game of the Roca Team and ASVEL in the most prestigious of European competitions, the use of a “substantial production set-up, with pre- and post-match coverage, as well as two commentators physically present at each game.”

According to L’Équipe, Fedcom had also made an offer to buy the rights to the French championship. However BeIN Sports was chosen by the National Basketball League (LNB) to broadcast the Betclic Elite matches.