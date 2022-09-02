The Ladies Ballbreaker will set the Grimaldi Forum on fire with covers of the legendary band AC/DC.

The atmosphere will be electric in Monaco on 8 September. The Grimaldi Forum will welcome, for one evening, the Ladies Ballbreaker: a high-energy band with more than 230 concerts to its name, including two at the famous Hellfest Festival.

These five ‘ball-busting ladies’ are getting ready to give you a unique musical experience with their best covers of the hard-rock band AC/DC. Admission is 100% free, but reservations are recommended on +377 99 99 30 00.

