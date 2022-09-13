For the new season, Monte-Carlo Market’s offering has grown with the arrival of new cheese and cold meat producers, and Corsican products… In short, a treat for your taste buds!

The Monte-Carlo market has boasted many new products since the start of September. It features new producers of cold cuts, oils, cheeses, nougats, spices, aromatic plants, Corsican products and a rotisserie that you can smell from the Avenue Saint-Charles.

The Monday “farmers’ market” is already in place. Shoppers will find a wide range of fresh and local products, such as fruit and vegetables, organic eggs, oil, honey, jam and dried flowers.

Themed markets

But that’s not all: the success of the “Corsican Market” in May also prompted the Town Hall to create themed events and markets every month, such as the “Gatherers”, “Wine and Cheese”, “Truffle” or “Seafood” markets, in addition to the themed events. The aim is to give a new boost to Monte Carlo Market and to restore it to its rightful place in the minds of the Monegasque population in this very busy area.

© Monaco Town Hall

Mayor Georges Marsan and his Deputy Marjorie Crovetto, whose delegation covers the Municipal property, Commercial premises and markets, visited the stallholders recently to promote the market’s features. Of course, they took the opportunity to sample the delicious wares.

Practical details:

Open Monday to Sunday, 7am to 1pm.