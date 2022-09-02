Entry is free and there’s no need for reservation.

Mark your calendars! On Friday 9 September, from 7.30pm, the Condamine market will be transformed into an open-air dance hall for a public dance: the Market Ball.

An event organised by the city’s entertainment department, in collaboration with the Domaine Communal – Commerce, Halles et Marchés. On the programme: “a rustic feel, an open-air festival atmosphere and large tables where the public can eat food from the usual market traders’ booths”.

Stalls will also be set up outside the Halle from 7 p.m. A musical ambiance will be provided by the group Benty Brothers Music.

Entry is free, no reservation required. A great way to start the year!