Discover all the specialities of the Mediterranean through gastronomy, art and fashion from this Friday until 4 September.

Folk dances, live cooking and fashion shows — the best of the countries bordering the Mediterranean will be in Monaco from 2 to 4 September.

Under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, the Salon de la Méditerranée will bring together some sixty artisans and producers from the Principality, France, Italy, Lebanon, Greece and Turkey, to offer visitors a unique experience.

Exhibitors come from different sectors – fashion, art and gastronomy – and will demonstrate their know-how with passion. Among them, Sublime Monte-Carlo, Nikos Maros, and Olio Ansaldi, an olive oil shop located in Imperia.

The event is a social gathering space and a real source of inspiration. In addition to tasting a multitude of sweet and savoury dishes, you can do some shopping thanks to the professional advice on hand. Direct prices from producers are guaranteed!

The full programme can be found on the official website of the event.

Practical information :