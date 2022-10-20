On Tuesday 25 October, the training session will be open to the public for the first time since the inauguration of the new Performance Centre. Here is everything you need to know.

Where and when: At the AS Monaco Performance Centre on Tuesday 25 October. For the first time this season the session, run by Philippe Clement, will be open to red and white supporters.

The doors to AS Monaco’s training pitches will open at 9.30am, with the session ‘kicking off’ at 10.30am. The new grandstand on pitch No. 1 will be available for the occasion, and many activities will be organised.

Autographs and goodies

Shop and food truck, goodies, an appearance by club mascot Bouba, table football, autograph session with Wissam Ben Yedder and his team mates.. There will be many surprises throughout the 100% AS Monaco morning.

To get there, the “MuneGo” carpooling service is recommended. Parking is also available at the entrance to the building (see below).

Practical guide